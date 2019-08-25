Hong Kong protesters march in rain to demand democracy

Riot police gather around small fires during a protest in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Chinese police said Saturday they released an employee at the British Consulate in Hong Kong as the city's pro-democracy protesters took to the streets again, this time to call for the removal of "smart lampposts" that raised fears of stepped-up surveillance. AP Photo

Umbrella-carrying protesters took to the streets in the rain Sunday in Hong Kong's latest pro-democracy demonstration, one day after the return of clashes with police who used tear gas to disperse them.

The march in an outlying community in Hong Kong's New Territories started near the Kwai Fong rail station, which has become a focal point of protesters after police used tear gas in the station earlier this month. Police with riot gear could be seen moving into position along the march route.

Protesters have taken to the streets of Hong Kong for more than two months. Their five demands include democratic elections in the Chinese territory and an investigation into police use of force to quell the protests.

A large group clashed with police Saturday after a march in the Kowloon Bay neighborhood, building barricades and setting fires in the streets. Police said they arrested 29 people, from 17 to 52 years old, for various offenses, including unlawful assembly, possession of offensive weapons and assaulting police officers.

The clashes, while not as prolonged or violent as some earlier ones, ended a lull in the violence. The protests had turned largely peaceful the previous weekend, after weeks of escalating violence.