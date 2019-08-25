Police clear Barcelona beach amid report of explosive device

Authorities in Barcelona evacuated one of the Spanish city's popular beaches Sunday after reports of a possible explosive device there.

City police said on their Twitter account that "a possible explosive device was found" by officers at the Sant Sebastià beach, around a kilometer (mile) from the city's famous Gothic quarter.

Spanish media were speculating that it could be an unexploded device remaining from World War II, but there was no confirmation of that.

Spanish radio station COPE reported the device was in the sea, about 40 meters (yards) off the coast.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A police bomb squad was heading to the scene, COPE said, quoting Spanish news agency Efe.

The beach was reportedly full of people when it was evacuated in the early afternoon, with temperatures close to 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit).