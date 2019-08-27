World
Munich airport closes some terminals for police operation
Munich Airport has closed some of its terminals because a person has likely entered the "clean area" through an emergency exit door.
The international airport tweeted Tuesday morning that Terminal 2 and parts of Terminal 1 have been closed for police operations.
The airport says that, "according to the information currently available, a person has probably entered the clean area of Terminal 2 through an emergency exit door from the unclean area. As a result, police measures are currently in progress."
Munich airport is one of Germany's busiest aviation hubs and the current shut down comes during peak travel season.
Comments