Airstrikes in Syria’s Idlib hit near Turkish military post

The Associated Press

BEIRUT

Syrian opposition activists say government warplanes have struck towns and villages in the northwestern province of Idlib, including one near a Turkish observation post.

Wednesday's intense airstrikes came a day after insurgents launched counterattacks on the edges of Idlib, near areas that were recently captured by government forces.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the airstrikes targeted the town of Maaret al-Numan and villages near it, with one strike hitting close to one of Turkey's 12 observation posts in Idlib.

The Syrian Civil Defense said another airstrike hit a market in the town of Sarqeb, wounding eight people.

A government offensive that began on April 30 has killed more than 2,000 people and displaced half a million. Many have fled further north toward the border with Turkey.

