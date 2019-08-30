3 people injured by lightning in Polish Tatra Mountains

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, rescue helicopter and ambulance assist people injured by a lighting strike that struck in Poland's southern Tatra Mountains during a sudden thunderstorm, in Zakopane, Poland. An official in southern Poland says that three people have been hit by lighting while trekking in the Tatra Mountains, where a thunderstorm killed five people last week. The head of the Tatra National Park guards said Friday, Aug. 30 that the three were hit by lightning during a storm while trekking between Hala Gasienicowa and Kuznice, south of the Zakopane mountain resort. AP Photo

An official in southern Poland says that three people have been hit by lighting while trekking in the Tatra Mountains, where a thunderstorm killed five people last week.

Edward Wlazlo, head of the Tatra National Park guards, said Friday the three were hit by lightning during a storm while trekking between Hala Gasienicowa and Kuznice, south of the Zakopane mountain resort. He had no further details.

Last week, a thunderstorm over the Tatras killed four tourists in Poland, including two children, and a Czech tourist in the Slovak part of the mountains.