Israeli military says anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon

The Israeli military on Sunday said an anti-tank missile had been fired from Lebanon toward Israel, while the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah claimed it had scored a direct hit on an Israeli military vehicle.

In a brief statement, the military gave no details on whether the missile had caused any damage or casualties on the Israeli side. Israeli media said that army was shelling targets in southern Lebanon in response.

Israel has been bracing for a possible attack by Hezbollah in response to a series of alleged Israeli strikes on Iranian and Hezbollah targets in recent weeks.

Israel and Hezbollah are bitter enemies that fought a monthlong war in 2006 that ended in a stalemate. Despite their deep hostility, they have largely refrained from direct fighting for the past 13 years.

The military said it had encouraged residents near the northern border with Lebanon to stay indoors and ordered public bomb shelters to open.