‘Conditions are catastrophic’ in Grand Bahama as Dorian continues pounding Bahamas

Homes under water in Freeport Grand Bahama as Hurricane Dorian moves over land Residents from Over-the-Bridge in Pine Bay Freeport, Bahamas, shared live video as Hurricane Dorian moved inland as a Cat. 4 Hurricane. Video provided by bahamaspress.com.

Shelters failed, roads became impassable and as waters began to rise from Hurricane Dorian’s life-threatening wind and rain in the northern Bahamas, residents on the low-lying island of Grand Bahama found themselves sending out distress signals for help.

Some formed human chains to get to higher ground, while others were rescued by jet skis and boats. Those unlucky enough to get help cut holes through their roofs and hid among the beams.

Hurricane Update: Iram Lewis,

Member of Parliament,

Central Grand Bahama sent me this video of Freeport International Airport: FPO pic.twitter.com/oDPIJXBnP9 — Dem House Leader (@kionnemcghee) September 2, 2019

“Things are not good in Grand Bahama right now,” Kwasi Thompson, the minister of state responsible for Grand Bahama, said before the worst came. “Conditions are catastrophic. We have parts of the island that are completely under water, where the water has already risen waist-high.”

A slow-moving Dorian arrived in Grand Bahamas early Monday after the storm spent much of Sunday pounding the Abacos as a Category 5 storm packing 165 miles per hour winds, and 15-to 23-feet storm surges.

By 2 p.m., Dorian had been downgraded to Category 4. But it’s 155 mph sustained winds and life-threatening rains would wreck havoc over Grand Bahama as it stalled over the island, moving at just 1 mile per hour. Flood waters that earlier in the day were on the eastern end of the island would soon travel westward, flooding downtown Freeport and making its way pass the Freeport News and government headquarters.

Hotels, homes, cars even the Freeport international airport quickly became submerged under water.

Shelter flooded — Christ The King Church , Downtown , Freeport, Grand Bahama. #Dorian pic.twitter.com/SGEldpjQkt — Juan Carlos Pedreira (@juancpedreira) September 2, 2019

The day began Monday with Bahamians waking up to 165 mph winds, more life-threatening rains and 15 to 23 feet storm surges that flooded homes from Grand Bahama to New Providence, where residents in the capital of Nassau were trying to escape rising water amid an island-wide power blackout.

After pounding the Abacos and leaving a trail of snapped trees, flipped cars and missing rooftops in the northern Bahamas, Dorian moved over to low-lying Grand Bahama, where it sat over the island, moving at just 1 mile per hour as a Category 5 storm.

Thompson, who hunkered down in the emergency management center in the main part of Freeport, said some areas reported six-foot-high flooding, with the island’s eastern region bearing the brunt. By Monday afternoon, emergency teams had to move from the first floor to the second floor after the building began taking on water.

“We’re taking a severe beating,” he said.

Bahamas Meteorologist Basil Dean warned that the fact that Dorian was not moving meant “outdoor is going to be a very rough, rough environment.” In addition to large amounts of rain, Grand Bahama could experience storm surges as high as 23 feet.

“Storm surge is definitely going to be a major factor. Rainfall is going to be a major factor. These two elements of nature spell bad news for us,” Dean said.

“A very dangerous and uncomfortable situation developing there for Grand Bahama,” said Dean, adding that the island, which has experienced multiple hurricanes in the past, does not always fare well. “Grand Bahama, Freeport in particular, sits right in the middle of this whole thing.”

After announcing at 9 a.m. that all rescue efforts had been put on hold, the National Emergency Management Agency and members of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force resumed rescues after noon. ZNS, the government-owned news station, fielded calls from stranded Bahamians in need of rescue, providing GPS coordinates to rescue teams. But by 2:23 p.m. the station’s Freeport office had to go off air due to the rising water.

While residents in New Providence had been spared Dorian’s winds, several neighborhoods in the capital and on Paradise Island were flooded, the station reported.

The slow-moving storm’s span is so wide that residents in Eleuthera, Cat Island, the Berry Islands and Andros also were feeling its catastrophic effects. While residents in New Providence had been spared Dorian’s winds, several neighborhoods in the capital and on Paradise Island were flooded, ZNS reported.

“At this moment, it feels as if the hurricane is here in north Eleuthera, lots of rain, wind and no power from Saturday and no water from this afternoon,” Carolyn Neilly wrote on Facebook at 11 p.m. Sunday. She was listening, she said, to a replay of Bahamas Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ afternoon press conference and plea for Bahamians to evacuate.

While it will be some time before anyone knows the full extent of the damage on Grand Bahama, residents in the Abacos have started to get an idea. The Bahamas Press reported a 7-year-old there had drowned and his sister was missing.

In a video message, the member of Parliament for Abaco said, “We have reports of casualties, we have reports of bodies being seen. We cannot confirm those reports until we go and look for ourselves.”

First death recorded in Abaco following Hurrican Dorian passage on Abaco....



BP BREAKING| The first recorded death of Hurricane Dorian is now being confirmed. Seven year-old, Lachino Mcintosh, drowned after his family attempts to relocate their home. McIntosh's sister is missing pic.twitter.com/UQ99XPlBEa — Bahamas Press (@Bahamaspress) September 2, 2019

Donald Rolle, an island administrator for southern Abaco, described the northern and central part of Abaco as “sheer devastation.” While video footage showed homes under water, roofs blown off and cars overturned, Rolle said he had also been informed that a command center in central Abaco had to be abandoned during the storm’s passing.

The island, he said, was still experiencing rain and hurricane force winds.

“Pray for us,” he said.

Member of Parliament Darren Allen Henfield, who represents north Abaco, called for the same. Henfield said a number of buildings have been compromised and they have severe damage.

“We received catastrophic damage here in Abaco...the kind of which we have never seen before,” he said. “We are holding strong.”

Henfield said about 1,000 people were being sheltered in the government complex and the community was currently in “search and recovery” mode, trying to negotiate its way around the island. There was still no word, he said, from the nearby cays where some individuals had refused to evacuate.

In Marsh Harbour, close the spot where Dorian made its second landfall, one Abaco resident reported whole buildings gone, metal roofs that had vanished and terrible destruction.

“Just total devastation in Marsh Harbour,” said Laine Snow, whose home in Little Harbour, about 20 miles to the south, was spared the worst of the winds.

“It is devastating and extremely emotional. There’s no businesses left. There’s just absolutely nothing,” she said.

Snow and her husband rode out the storm in a friend’s house and emerged Monday to see what had become of the island. She said restaurants near the water in Marsh Harbour were destroyed, all the boats in the harbor were damaged or gone and the main supermarket, Maxwell’s, lost its metal roof. Most of the water had started receding, she said, but what it revealed was heart-rending, in Marsh Harbour and beyond.

“Massive, massive destruction in Marsh Harbour and Hope Town and Green Turtle [Cay],” she said, adding that people on Abaco are anxiously waiting for word from those who remained on the out islands of Great Guana Cay and Man-O-War Cay.

“We haven’t heard from them yet,” she said, talking on a phone with in-and-out reception. “We have very little communication and you probably need a boat to see what’s happened.”

Elbow Cay was also hit hard, she said, and the school that was supposed to serve as a hurricane shelter on Green Turtle reportedly failed in the storm.

So far, there had been no deaths that she knew of, she said, but she knows that may change given the ferocity of the hurricane.

The fate of her husband’s hardware store is still unknown. At her home, Snow said she lost her exotic plant greenhouse, and a shutter came off in the kitchen so wind and water got inside but she feels lucky. “Minimal damage, thank God,” she said.

On other parts of the island, she said, the damage is so severe that people will need “everything. Food and ice and clothes. Marsh Harbour lost everything.”

She said social media has helped: People in Nassau have begun posts trying to find family and friends on the islands, and there was word that a ship is coming soon.

“They’re hoping and praying that a ship is on the way to bring supplies. We’re just extremely grateful for all the love and support… We’ll pull together and share our food and hope to God that help will be coming,” she said.

The Bahamas electricity company confirmed that the storm had damaged its infrastructure in the Abacos, and torrential rain had led to an island-wide power outage in New Providence at 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The hurricane is expected to continue to pound the Bahamas throughout the day.