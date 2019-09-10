1 dead, 19 people injured in German hospital fire

Firefighters stay in front of the 'Marien Hospital' (St. Mary's Hospital) in Duesseldorf, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Officials say one person has died and 19 more have been injured in a fire at a hospital in the western German city of Duesseldorf. Sascha Rixkens

Officials say one person has died and 19 more have been injured in a fire at a hospital in the western German city of Duesseldorf.

City authorities said Tuesday that the fire broke out late Monday at Duesseldorf's Marienhospital.

A 77-year-old man died at the scene.

Duesseldorf fire service spokesman Christopher Schuster said seven people suffered serious injuries from smoke inhalation, four of them life-threatening.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The cause of the fire is being investigated.