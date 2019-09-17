Churchill home: 2nd suspect arrested in golden toilet theft

FILE - This Sept. 16, 2016 file image made from a video shows the 18-karat toilet, titled "America," by Maurizio Cattelan in the restroom of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York. Thieves have stolen the solid gold toilet worth up to 1 million pounds from Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill. The toilet, the work of Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan, had been installed only two days earlier at Blenheim Palace, west of London, after previously being on show at the Guggenheim Museum in New York. (AP Photo, File)

Police have arrested a second suspect in the unusual case involving the theft of a golden toilet from Winston Churchill's birthplace.

Thames Valley Police said Tuesday that a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle and has been released pending investigation.

The two suspects have not been charged or identified. The police investigation over the Saturday morning theft at Blenheim Palace is ongoing.

The toilet is a work of art valued at 1 million pounds ($1.25 million).

The golden toilet is the work of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan that was part of an art installation that had been installed a few days before the theft.

The artist intended the golden toilet to be a pointed satire about excessive wealth.