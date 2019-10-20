Former TS Priscilla dissipates after coming ashore in Mexico

Former Tropical Storm Priscilla pushed onto Mexico's southwestern coast Sunday and then broke up while moving over land, but it still posed a threat of heavy rains that could cause flooding and mudslides.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center downgraded Priscilla to a tropical depression as it weakened after making landfall in the afternoon near the Pacific coast resort of Manzanillo. It said the storm dissipated during the night.

The remnants of Priscilla had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph) Sunday night and it was heading north-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).

The Hurricane Center said the system was still expected to drop 5 to 10 inches (12.5 to 25 centimeters) of rain on parts of Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacan states through Tuesday night, threatening flash floods and mudslides.