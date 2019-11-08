World

Romania’s presidential election eclipsed by political crisis

The Associated Press

FILE- In this Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, file picture, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis speaks during the National Council of the Liberal Party in Bucharest, Romania. Romania will hold presidential elections on Nov. 10. Text on screen reads "For a Normal Romania". Vadim Ghirda, File AP Photo
BUCHAREST, Romania

Romanians are set to choose the country's new president Sunday, in a traditionally highly-contested election that's overshadowed this year by a political crisis which saw a minority government installed just days ago.

Polls show incumbent center-right President Klaus Iohannis ahead with around 40%, followed by the center-left candidate Viorica Dancila, until last month Romania's prime minister, at 15-22%.

Dancila's Social Democrat government was forced to step down after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament amid corruption scandals and allegations it wanted close control of the judiciary.

Iohannis is a former leader of the National Liberal Party, which on Monday formed a minority government led by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

If no candidate wins more than 50% on Sunday, there will be a second round of voting on Nov. 24.

