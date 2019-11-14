The Latest: Israeli military says Gaza operation ‘is over’

An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City, early Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Israeli aircraft struck Islamic Jihad targets throughout the Gaza Strip on Wednesday while the militant group rained scores of rockets into Israel for a second straight day as the heaviest round of fighting in months showed no signs of ending. AP Photo

The Latest on the escalation between Gaza’s militant Islamic Jihad group and Israel (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

An Israeli military spokesman says the two-day round of fighting in Gaza “is over,” confirming a cease-fire announced earlier by Islamic Jihad militants.

Spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee said in a tweet on Thursday morning that the operation had ended with Israel having targeted 25 Gaza militants, most of them from the Islamic Jihad group.

Adraee tweeted that the Israeli airstrikes targeted “terrorist infrastructure” above and below ground as well as Islamic Jihad naval positions.

Israel killed a top Islamic Jihad commander on Tuesday, setting off a barrage of rockets from Gaza militants. Israel in turn carried out dozens of airstrikes, killing at least 34 Palestinians.

Three Israelis were lightly wounded by shrapnel or shattered glass and the rockets paralyzed parts of the country.

7:30 a.m.

Israel’s foreign minister says his country intends to continue its policy of targeting Gaza militants with deadly strikes — a warning that came just a few hours after a cease-fire to end the latest round of Israel-Gaza fighting was announced.

The fighting began when Israel killed a senior commander with the Islamic Jihad group in Gaza early on Tuesday, setting off a barrage of rockets and a two-day round of violence.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Israeli Army Radio on Thursday that Israel intends to continue its policy of targeted killings.

He says: “Israel will harm anyone who tries to harm it.”

Islamic Jihad announced earlier that it had reached a cease-fire with Israel. The fighting killed at least 32 Palestinians and paralyzed much of southern Israel.

6:16 a.m.

The Islamic Jihad militant group says a cease-fire has been reached to end two days of heavy fighting with Israel.

Spokesman Musab al-Berim says the Egyptian-brokered deal went into effect at 530 a.m. (0330 GMT) Thursday.

He says the cease-fire was based on a list of demands presented by his group late Wednesday, including a halt to Israeli targeted killings of the group’s leaders.

The fighting broke out early Tuesday after Israel killed a senior commander of the militant group.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.