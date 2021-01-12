German Foreign Office issues travel warning due to violence in US

BERLIN — Germany is advising against travel to the United States due to countrywide violent demonstrations, one week after protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington, according to a new warning from the German Foreign Office.

The security situation could rapidly change any time, especially until the confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20, according to the updated travel warning published on the Foreign Office's website.

"Violent protests and unrest in Washington DC and countrywide, especially in large cities and the capitals of the 50 states, are to be expected," the Foreign Office wrote.

A mob of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, while Congress was certifying the election of Biden as president, which Trump, without any evidence, claims was rigged against him.

The violent protests pushed the U.S. capital into chaos, prompting the German Foreign Office to already issue a travel warning last week, albeit only for Washington, D.C.

The new warning also recommends circumventing government quarters in the 50 capitals and generally avoiding large gatherings of people "where it could possibly come to violence."