Flashy millionaire runs for Baja California governor for third time

Gambling tycoon and former Tijuana Mayor Jorge Hank Rhon is running for a third time for governor of Baja California, Mexico.

He registered as a candidate in mid-January and held a news conference on Jan. 26 at his Pueblo Amigo hotel in Tijuana to announce his candidacy.

The flamboyant 65-year-old racetrack and casino owner made unsuccessful bids for the governorship in 2007 and 2013 as a member of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, known by its acronym, the PRI. He is now running with a lesser-known but also socially conservative political party called the Encuentro Solidario Party in Baja California, or PESBC.

One of Mexico's wealthiest men, Hank Rhon is known for wearing red and purple crocodile skin vests and tossing back shots of tequila on his way to campaign stops. He is said to keep close to 20,000 exotic animals — including bears, tigers and lions — in his private zoo, which is located at his luxe Tijuana compound. He is the father of 19 children.

A poll released this week of 1,000 likely voters predicted Hank Rhon placing second if the gubernatorial election were held on Feb. 1. The polling was conducted by Massive Caller and had a margin of error of 3.4%, according to the company.

Of those polled by phone, 18% said they would vote for Hank Rhon, while 44% said they would vote for Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, the mayor of Mexicali, who is in the same Morena political party as Jaime Bonilla Valdez, the current Baja California governor and the president of Mexico.

A political science expert indicated Hank Rhon's chances this time are perhaps more favorable than the poll detected.

"I think he has a good chance of winning," said David Shirk, a professor of political science and international relations at the University of San Diego. "I think his name recognition and his visibility and his financial position makes him a strong candidate."

Shirk, also the director of "Justice in Mexico," a research and policy initiative on criminal justice, said the elections are difficult to predict "because of how much the political party system in Mexico is in flux."

Morena, the political party founded by Mexico's current president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, rose from nothing to the majority ruling party in three election cycles, Shirk pointed out.

"It was so rapid and so centrally driven by a single personality — that combination makes it very uncertain what the staying power of Morena will be," he explained.

Hank Rhon, who was mayor of Tijuana from December 2004 to February 2007, is from a powerful political family. His father, Carlos Hank González, was a long-time politician for the PRI, and famous for using the phrase, "A politician who is poor is a poor politician."

Hank Rhon heads Grupo Caliente, which owns around 200 off-track betting and bookmaking outlets throughout Mexico, Austria, Brazil, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela and the Caribbean. Forbes lists his brother with a net worth of $2 billion and Newsweek reported Hank Rhon's net worth was $500 million in 2005.

In 2011, Mexican soldiers raided Hank Rhon's property, discovering a cache of 88 guns, including high-caliber rifles, and more than 8,000 rounds of ammunition. He was formally charged with stockpiling arms, but those charges were later dropped when a federal judge decided prosecutors had insufficient evidence to go to trial.

His lawyers said at the time the weapons were used only by security personnel to defend the family's home.

For decades, a weekly investigative magazine in Tijuana, Zeta, has run a full-page advertisement asking Hank why one of his security guards killed one of the founders of the magazine, Hector Felix Miranda, who was assassinated in 1988. Hank's former chief of security was convicted in 1988 of murdering the journalist.

The elections are set to be held on June 6.