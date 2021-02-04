Report: Lech Walesa nominates Russia’s Navalny for Nobel Peace Prize

WARSAW — Former Polish president and Nobel Peace Prize winner Lech Walesa has nominated imprisoned Russian dissident Alexei Navalny for the prize, Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza reported on Thursday.

In his letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Walesa recognized Navalny's "courage and efforts aimed at uncovering corruption, defending political pluralism and opposing the increasingly authoritarian Russian regime."

"(Navalny is) fighting against totalitarianism for the ideas of democracy, basic human laws and freedoms, just as I fought in Communist Poland decades ago," Walesa wrote.

Navalny returned to Russia in January after receiving treatment in Germany following an assassination attempt with the nerve agent Novichok. He was immediately detained upon his arrival.

On Tuesday, a Moscow court ruled that he should serve more than 2/12 years in a penal camp for a probation violation because he failed to check in with authorities while he was in Germany recovering from a poison attack that has been blamed on Russian domestic intelligence.

Navalny has been on probation since 2014 in a fraud case, which he has long condemned as political and the European Court of Human Rights, or ECHR, said involved "arbitrary and unfair" proceedings.

The former Polish president and leader of the Solidarity trade union, the first independent trade union in the Soviet bloc, received the prize in 1983.