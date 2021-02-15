Human remains found in crocodile during search for missing Australian angler, cops say

In this June 29, 2015, photo, a crocodile rests on the shore along the Daintree River in Daintree, Australia. Two crocodiles in Australia are suspected of consuming a missing fisherman, authorities say. Associated Press file

Human remains have been found in a crocodile killed during a search for a missing 69-year-old man in Queensland, Australia, authorities say.

Andrew Heard never returned from a fishing trip Thursday near Hinchinbrook Island, CNN reported.

On Friday, authorities found his damaged 8-foot dinghy capsized near the mouth of Gayundah Creek on the island, Newsweek reported. Experts say it’s “highly likely” Heard was attacked by a crocodile.

A necropsy, or animal autopsy, performed on a 13.8-foot crocodile killed Saturday discovered human remains inside, Queensland police reported.

On Sunday, searchers killed a second crocodile also believed to be involved in the attack, Queensland officials reported on Twitter. A necropsy on the 10-foot crocodile is pending.

“I believe that we’ve got the two crocodiles involved,” Acting Inspector Andrew Cowie of Queensland Police said at a Monday press conference, CNN reported. He encouraged people to remain alert in the outdoors.

“It’s very important that people are always aware of their circumstances,” he said, according to the network. “Anywhere in the north... if you’re in the bush you have snakes and if you’re on the water you have crocodiles.”

Heard set out for an hour-long fishing trip to Hinchinbrook Island, north of Townsville, about 3 p.m., the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported. When he failed to return to their yacht, his wife notified police.

“He died doing what he loved best with the woman he loved the most,” read an online post by the Cairns Cruising Yacht Squadron about Heard, the network reported.

“I’m going to be pretty annoyed that he’s not gonna be here to answer my boating questions or give us moral support or help us out through the tough times in life anymore,” said friend Jason Hedges, who had known Heard for 25 years, the network reported.