More than 145,000 virus cases recorded in India in a new single-day high

India saw an unprecedented surge of 145,384 coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest one-day spike of new infections since the start of pandemic last year.

This is the fourth consecutive day that India, which is in the grip of a second wave, recorded more than 100,000 new cases.

The infections brought India’s total caseload to more than 13.2 million, figures released by the Health Ministry showed.

Nearly 800 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death count to 168,436.

The surge in infections has forced many states, including the national capital New Delhi, to impose tight restrictions including night-time curfews and school closures.

Maharashtra, which has India’s financial hub of Mumbai as its regional capital, continues to be the worst-hit state, accounting for nearly 59,000 of the infections.

India, which has the third-largest coronavirus caseload after the United States and Brazil, saw a downward trend in infections from the end of 2020, but numbers have risen sharply again in recent weeks.

India’s vaccination program, which started in January, has seen some 98 million doses administered so far. The government plans to vaccinate 300 million front-line workers and people above 45 by July.

