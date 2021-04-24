At least 20 dead in hospital fire in Baghdad

At least 20 people were killed when a powerful fire swept the Ibn al-Khatib hospital in Baghdad, chief of the civil defense service Major-General Kadhem Buhan said.

Roughly 90 others were rescued from the blaze at the facility in the southeast of the Iraqi capital.

"We managed to rescue 90 patients and escort out of 120 people," Iraq's state news agency INA quoted Buhan as saying.

He added that the blaze resulted in further casualties, but did not give specific figures.