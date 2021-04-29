At least 38 killed in crush at Israeli religious festival

At least 38 people have been killed in a crush of people at a Jewish religious festival in northern Israel, rescue services said early Friday.

A spokesman for the Magen David Adom rescue services called it an "inconceivable catastrophe."

Rescue workers said more than 100 people were injured, with many in a life-threatening condition.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, some by helicopter, and police closed off road access as they made efforts to clear the area.

Thousands of ultra-Orthodox people had been celebrating the Jewish holiday of Lag Baomer in the town of Meron, and earlier videos on social media showed people singing, dancing and jumping.

Newspaper Haaretz reported citing police sources that a mass panic broke out after people slipped and fell on steps and those behind them stumbled. Initial reports had said a stand collapsed at the gathering.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin wrote on Twitter that he was following the reports from Meron and praying for the recovery of the injured.

Lag Baomer is in part a commemoration of the Jewish uprising against Roman occupiers that started in the year 132 under rebel leader Bar Kokhba.

The burial place of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, who was involved in the uprising, is a pilgrimage site on Mount Meron that thousands visit every year on the holiday.

Lag Baomer is also said to be the date that an epidemic that killed many Jewish religious students ended.

Bonfires are traditionally lit on the holiday.

Last year, celebrations were severely restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.