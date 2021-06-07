Driver targeted 4 killed in Ontario collision for being Muslim, police say

Police in London, Ontario, believe the four family members who were killed in a car collision Sunday night were targeted for being Muslim.

“We believe this was an intentional act and that the victims of this horrific incident were targeted,” Chief Steve Williams said during a news conference Monday afternoon, according to Global News. “We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith.”

Williams decried the purported hate crime.

“There is no tolerance in this community for individuals who, motivated by hate, target others with violence,” Williams said.

According to incident reports, a driver in a black pickup truck drove onto the sidewalk and struck the family around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Police said a 74-year-old woman died at the scene and a 44-year-old woman, 46-year-old man and 15-year-old girl were taken to a hospital where they died from their injuries. A 9-year-old boy related to the deceased was also hospitalized and is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries

The suspect allegedly sped away from the scene before he was arrested several miles away. According to Detective Superintendent Paul Waight, the suspect was wearing a body-armor-like vest when he was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as Nathaniel Veltman, 20.

“There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act motivated by hate. It is believed that these victims were targeted because they were Muslim,” Waight said. “There is no known previous connection between the suspect and the victims.”

Veltman has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and a count of attempted murder.