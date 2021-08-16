German transport aircraft leaves Kabul on evacuation mission

BERLIN — A German Air Force A400M transport aircraft has left Kabul as the evacuation of German citizens and local Afghan employees began, the defense ministry confirmed late Monday.

The aircraft dropped off paratroopers tasked with securing the rescue operation and then took people on board and soon took off again. The plane had landed at Kabul airport hours later than expected.

"The machine is now on its way to Tashkent/Uzbekistan with those seeking protection," the ministry said on Twitter.

The online edition of German tabloid Bild said only seven people on a list of people earmarked for evacuation were on the plane to Tashkent as an overnight curfew meant no more made it to the airport.

Over the course of the day, the German army faced delays to its mission due to chaotic scenes at the Afghan capital's airport, where throngs of desperate Afghans had swarmed the runway in a bid to get out of the country.

The military plane had circled the airport for five hours and was running increasingly short on fuel before it was given the all-clear to land, sources said earlier.

The aircraft had paratroopers from the Bundeswehr's Rapid Response Forces on board, who are now to assist U.S. soldiers in restoring order at Kabul airport and ensure that the evacuation proceeds safely.

The U.S. said it expected to have 3,000 of its troops at the airport by Tuesday, with the total number of forces deployed eventually rising to 6,000.

Earlier, another Bundeswehr transport aircraft had to abort its approach to Kabul and fly to Tashkent to refuel.

The Uzbek capital is the German hub for the evacuation. Flights from Kabul will first stop there, and passengers will then take civilian flights to Germany.

In addition to diplomatic personnel and other German citizens, Berlin has promised to help the many Afghans who worked in various capacities for the German government, including its military operations, and now face persecution from the Taliban.

Germany has sent several A400M transport aircraft to the region.

Dramatic scenes unfolded at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday after the takeover of the country by the militant Islamist Taliban a day earlier.

People crowded the runways and tried to get on flights, videos and pictures on social media showed, including clinging to a U.S. military aircraft as it tried to take off.

According to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, some 10,000 people in total — including local staff, as well as others such as human rights activists and lawyers, and their families — have been identified as part of Germany's evacuation operation.

Some staff from Berlin's Kabul embassy arrived in Doha in the early hours of Monday on a U.S. aircraft.

There were 40 workers at the German embassy on board the U.S. plane, dpa sources said. Four members of Switzerland's mission in Afghanistan were also on board.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas admitted on Monday that "the German government, the intelligence services, the international community — we misjudged the situation."

Merkel called the situation in Afghanistan "bitter, dramatic and terrifying," delivering her grim assessment a day after the Western-backed government in Kabul fell to the ultra-conservative insurgents.

"It is a terrible development for the millions of Afghans who want a more liberal society," she said.

Merkel also reflected on the German security mission in Afghanistan that started in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and ended after 20 years in June.

Beyond the fight against terrorism, everything was "not as successful and not as we have planned," she said.

The human rights organization Amnesty International called on the German government to step up its effort to help other Afghans leave.

"The German government must go beyond what has been promised so far," said Markus Beeko, Secretary General of Amnesty International in Germany, on Monday.

In addition to local employees, journalists, women's rights activists and human rights defenders "who are acutely exposed to particular danger must be protected and evacuated as unbureaucratically as possible."