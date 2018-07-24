House boosts effort to upgrade Kansas City’s Quindaro

On the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. Wednesday, members of the Kansas City, Kan., community remembered the legacy of the civil rights leader at the John Brown memorial at the Old Quindaro Townsite. In March, the statue of Brown, the abolitionist who advocated armed insurrection against slavery, was defaced with Nazi graffiti. Students from Wyandotte and Sumner High Schools wrote positive messages on heart-shaped paper and laid a garland around the statue of Brown to counteract the negativity. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com