In South Carolina, Democrats try forgiving a candidate with abuse in his past

Archie Parnell (at the lectern) held a press conference Tuesday at which he challenged Rep. Ralph Norman to 11 public debates – one in each county represented in Dist. 5 – before this fall's Nov. 6 congressional election. Parnell, a Sumter Democrat, lost to Norman (R-Rock Hill) in a 2017 special election that was one of the closest congressional races in South Carolina in 20 years. Hannah Smoot