Democratic party staffer confronted outside Andy Barr fundraiser

State Auditor Mike Harmon says he was disappointed that the Administrative Office of the Courts did not agree to undergo an outside audit every year and ignored suggestions about forming an independent ethics body.
Governor Matt Bevin's decision to cut vision and dental care for some Kentucky Medicaid recipients is hurting Healthy Smiles Family and Cosmetic Dentistry in Prestonsburg, where office manager Jessica Clark-Boyd is turning away patients.
President Donald Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on Monday night. Born in Washington, D.C., Kavanaugh has served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit since 2006.
Federal Judge Amul R. Thapar said he will "follow the law," when asked if he agrees that the Roe v. Wade abortion decision is "long established and accepted precedent" during his 2017 confirmation hearing to the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Federal Judge Amul R. Thapar of Kentucky said in 2017 during his confirmation hearing to the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals that "no one is above the law" when asked whether he'd be willing to disagree with President Trump in his rulings.