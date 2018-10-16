President Trump stumps for Barr in Richmond

Congressman Andy Barr joins the stage with President Donald Trump at Eastern Kentucky University’s Alumni Coliseum in Richmond during his rally for re-election in Kentucky’s 6th district. Oct 13, 2018.
Marcus Dorsey
mdorsey@herald-leader.com
Congressman Andy Barr joins the stage with President Donald Trump at Eastern Kentucky University’s Alumni Coliseum in Richmond during his rally for re-election in Kentucky’s 6th district. Oct 13, 2018.
Marcus Dorsey
mdorsey@herald-leader.com
Claudia Hanes of Bowling Green and others protested in advance of Trump’s rally at Alumni Coliseum in Richmond. Photo by Matt Goins
Matt Goins
Jacqueline Napier of London waved a Trump flag in advance of Trump’s rally at Alumni Coliseum in Richmond. Photo by Matt Goins
Matt Goins
A Trump supporter and protesters interact in advance of Trump’s rally at Alumni Coliseum in Richmond. Photo by Matt Goins
Matt Goins
McKenzie Roll and others protest in advance of Trump’s rally at Alumni Coliseum in Richmond. Photo by Matt Goins
Matt Goins
Supporters waited to enter the arena prior to President Donald Trump’s rally at Alumni Coliseum in Richmond. Photo by Matt Goins
Matt Goins
Supporters waited to enter the arena prior to President Donald Trump’s rally at Alumni Coliseum in Richmond. Photo by Matt Goins
Matt Goins
Supporters waited to enter the arena prior to President Donald Trump’s rally at Alumni Coliseum in Richmond. Photo by Matt Goins
Matt Goins
President Donald Trump takes the stage at Eastern Kentucky University’s Alumni Coliseum in Richmond to endorse 6th district congressman Andy Barr for his race for re-election. Oct 13, 2018.
Marcus Dorsey
mdorsey@herald-leader.com
Supporters waited to enter the arena prior to President Donald Trump’s rally at Alumni Coliseum in Richmond. Photo by Matt Goins
Matt Goins
Congressman Andy Barr joins the stage with President Donald Trump at Eastern Kentucky University’s Alumni Coliseum in Richmond during his rally for re-election in Kentucky’s 6th district. Oct 13, 2018.
Marcus Dorsey
mdorsey@herald-leader.com
Phoenix, 11, reported on the events prior to President Donald Trump’s rally at Alumni Coliseum in Richmond. Photo by Matt Goins
Matt Goins
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell was invited by president Donald Trump to give a brief speech at Eastern Kentucky University’s Alumni Coliseum in Richmond, part of the rally to endorse 6th district congressman Andy Barr for his race for re-election. Oct 13, 2018.
Marcus Dorsey
mdorsey@herald-leader.com
Supporters waited to enter the arena prior to President Donald Trump’s rally at Alumni Coliseum in Richmond. Photo by Matt Goins
Matt Goins
Congressman Andy Barr joins the stage with President Donald Trump at Eastern Kentucky University’s Alumni Coliseum in Richmond during his rally for re-election in Kentucky’s 6th district. Oct 13, 2018.
Marcus Dorsey
mdorsey@herald-leader.com
Congressman Andy Barr joins the stage with President Donald Trump at Eastern Kentucky University’s Alumni Coliseum in Richmond during his rally for re-election in Kentucky’s 6th district. Oct 13, 2018.
Marcus Dorsey
mdorsey@herald-leader.com
President Donald Trump takes the stage at Eastern Kentucky University’s Alumni Coliseum in Richmond to endorse 6th district congressman Andy Barr for his race for re-election. Oct 13, 2018.
Marcus Dorsey
mdorsey@herald-leader.com