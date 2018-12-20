Backed by conservatives, Trump vows to veto spending bill over lack of wall funding

President Donald Trump vowed Thursday not to sign any year-end government funding bill that lacks big money for a U.S.-Mexico border wall after angry backlash from conservatives on Capitol Hill and elsewhere, led by North Carolina Republican Mark Meadows.

“I’ve made my position very clear: Any measure that funds the government must include border security. Has to. Not for political purposes, but for our country, for the safety of our community,” Trump said during a White House event Thursday afternoon.





Trump’s veto threat could lead to a partial government shutdown Friday night

Earlier in the week, Trump had signaled a willingness to sign the measure, which passed the Senate on a voice vote Wednesday. That bill would fund nine Cabinet agencies and several smaller departments through Feb. 8. and avert a partial government shutdown. About 25 percent of the federal government would be out of money Friday night unless Trump signs a spending bill into law.

But Meadows, R-North Carolina, the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, and other House conservatives see the bill as their last best chance for years to get significant funding for the wall, because Democrats will run the House after Jan. 3.

Meadows and fellow members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus took to the House floor late Wednesday, demanding that the House include $5 billion for a wall on the Southern border — a longtime Trump campaign promise.

The criticism, including sharp rebukes from conservative pundits that typically back Trump, led to a Thursday morning meeting at the White House with a small group of House Republicans. At the meeting, Trump said he would not sign the Senate-passed bill.

“The president has informed us that he will not sign the bill that came over from the Senate last evening because of his legitimate concerns about border security,” Ryan told reporters in front of the White House.





The House was expected to schedule a vote late Thursday on a new version of the bill — with $5 billion added.

On Thursday morning, hours before a scheduled vote in the House, Trump was expressing displeasure with the lack of wall funding.





“When I begrudgingly signed the Omnibus Bill, (earlier this year) I was promised the Wall and Border Security by leadership. Would be done by end of year (NOW). It didn’t happen! We foolishly fight for Border Security for other countries - but not for our beloved U.S.A. Not good!” Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

Conservatives argue that House Republican leadership has backed down on a wall fight at least three times this year — and demanded that the Republican majority make a stand this time.





“Mr. President, we’re going to back you up. If you veto this bill we’ll be there,” Meadows said, concluding remarks after a dozen House Freedom Caucus members spoke on the House floor. “But more importantly the American people will be there. They’ll be there to support you. Let’s build the wall.”

Punting to Feb. 8 on a CR not only gives Democrats a Christmas present, it offers them a Valentine’s Day gift. Democrats will win, the wall will not be built, and Congress will once again have punted when we should’ve been taking a stand. The time to fight is now. Zero excuse. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 19, 2018

Meadows kept pushing his strong stance Thursday.

“Today we have an opportunity to show the American people who we are. Do we stand up and fight for their interests? Or do we surrender before the hard work even starts--all for the sake of political convenience? No more excuses. No more games. Stand up and fight,” Meadows tweeted.

It’s not just the most conservative members who are opposed to the spending measure, known as a continuing resolution or CR, which does not include any money for a border wall. Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., said he backed Meadows.

“A CR until Feb & no border wall funding? Give me a break,” Hudson tweeted Wednesday. “Kicking the can down the road will not secure our border. Speaker Nancy Pelosi will not support building the wall & we’ll have 0 leverage. We have a crisis on our southern border & we’ve got to fight now to get this done.”

Trump faced similar conservative blowback in late March after signing a $1.3 trillion spending bill that kept the government open, but vowed not to sign another stopgap.

Much of the criticism at that time was about runaway federal spending. That bill included $1.6 billion for border security and a huge boost for defense spending.