Lexington businessman indicted for allegedly lying about donations to council members

An owner of a real estate company was indicted Thursday on multiple federal charges related to an alleged scheme to use “straw contributors” to make contributions to Lexington council members and then lying to federal investigators.

Timothy Wayne Wellman, who is listed as a part owner and operator of CRM Companies, was charged with witness tampering and multiple counts of making fraudulent statements by a federal grand jury in Lexington.

CRM Companies successfully bid in June 2018 on a proposal to move the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government from its downtown buildings to the Lexington Herald-Leader building on Midland Avenue.

The indictment alleges Wellman gave money to 12 different people, or “straw contributors,” who then donated that money to two sitting council members. Straw contributors are used to circumvent state laws that limit how much any one person can donate to a candidate.

The indictment does not name the council members.

Wellman later told the straw contributors that if they were questioned they should say the money was their own or borrowed and that Wellman did not reimburse them, according to the indictment.

The indictment also alleges Wellman created false documents, including a fake IRS 1099 form and a fake cash repayment ledger.

Wellman allegedly asked one straw contributor who had already admitted his role in the scheme to federal investigators to sign a false and contradictory statement.

Wellman will be arraigned June 19 in federal court in Lexington, according to court records.

The alleged straw contributors are referred to by their initials in the indictment released Thursday.

Wellman’s name no longer appears on the CRM Companies website.

The council ultimately voted against awarding the contract to CRM Companies in November 2018. City officials have said CRM Companies was selected for the proposed city hall project because it had the best proposal. A group of city employees scored the proposal, not council members.

At the time, CRM had a contract to buy the newspaper’s building at 100 Midland Avenue, but that sale was not completed. The newspaper continues to operate from its downtown headquarters.