An intramural Republican fight breaks out over fate of the CIA director, a Kentuckian

WASHINGTON — Internal Republican divisions over the fate of Gina Haspel’s tenure as CIA director have come tumbling into view as some Senate leaders showed support while President Donald Trump’s allies pushed for her ouster, in part over the agency’s role in disseminating the whistleblower complaint that prompted impeachment, according to current and former administration officials.

For weeks, Trump has been mulling whether to fire Haspel, the agency’s first female director. Despite Trump’s refusal to accept his election loss, people close to him understand that his time in office is limited and the window to remove her is dwindling.

Some officials and presidential allies believe that Haspel failed to do enough to stop the whistleblower’s complaints about Trump’s July 2019 call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine, which prompted impeachment, from moving forward. Others have also grown frustrated with her opposition to declassifying documents related to Russia’s 2016 election interference.

Born in Ashland, Ky., Haspel reached the top of the CIA in 2018 after a long career following her graduation from the University of Louisville where she studied languages and journalism., according to the agency. A meeting with Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, added to the debate over her future.

White House aides are divided over Haspel’s removal. Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel, opposes it, though other officials are pushing for her dismissal, the officials said. Allies of the president have had “a real issue of trust” with Haspel for more than a year, a senior administration official said.

The CIA declined to comment.

Though Haspel had no direct role in the impeachment inquiry, it was prompted by a CIA officer who made an anonymous and indirect complaint to the agency’s general counsel, then filed a whistleblower complaint to the inspector general of the intelligence community.

Trump has acted against people he has perceived as aiding the impeachment inquiry. After the Senate acquitted the president this year, he fired Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union who testified in the inquiry, and Michael K. Atkinson, the inspector general who investigated the whistleblower complaint. The White House also effectively blocked the promotion of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council aide who was the primary witness in the impeachment hearing, leading to his retirement.

White House officials who favor Haspel’s ouster believe she has been insubordinate to John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence, and boxed in the White House on the debate over whether to declassify Russia documents by sharing her concerns with Congress, the senior official said.

Haspel’s congressional allies noted that she is a Cabinet official and has a responsibility to answer questions from lawmakers conducting oversight of the intelligence agencies.

Tensions over Haspel’s fate intensified this week after Trump ordered a string of firings at the Pentagon that began with the ouster of Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday and continued Tuesday with the removal of other key Pentagon officials, including the head of intelligence and the leader of the influential policy apparatus. The White House then installed loyalists in top defense posts.

Top Republicans came subtly to Haspel’s defense Tuesday. McConnell invited her for a conspicuous meeting in his office.

That prompted Arthur Schwartz, an informal adviser to Donald Trump Jr., to accuse top Republicans of trying to manipulate Trump into keeping Haspel, who Schwartz said “undermines Trump and subverts his agenda at every turn.” Making reference to Haspel’s previous clandestine work overseas managing CIA informants, Schwartz said Republicans “are getting played by a master case officer.”

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas responded on Twitter, saying intelligence should not be partisan and is “about preserving impartial, nonpartisan information necessary to inform policymakers.”

That invited a response from Donald Trump Jr., who asked whether the senators had discussed Haspel with members of the administration. “Or,” he concluded in an apparent swipe at Haspel, “are you just taking a trained liar’s word for it on everything?”

Some of Trump’s allies believe the Russia documents they wanted declassified include information that will undermine established facts about the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. But others are skeptical the documents will change the understanding of what happened in 2016. Outside investigators who reviewed intelligence gathered at the time for a bipartisan Senate report released this year backed the conclusion that Russia favored Trump in that election.

No decision on whether to declassify the documents has been made. But the ultimate authority to declassify them does not rest with Haspel. Ratcliffe or Trump could ultimately decide to release them, with or without Haspel’s blessing.