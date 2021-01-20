Politics & Government

Trump leaves a note for Biden in the Oval Office, an Inauguration Day tradition

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has left a note for his successor, Joe Biden, in the Oval Office, carrying on at least one tradition of the peaceful transition of power, two Trump administration officials said on Wednesday morning.

“The President left a note for President-elect Biden,” Judd Deere, Trump’s deputy press secretary, said.

Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence, who intends to attend Biden’s swearing in at noon, left the incoming president the Trump administration’s White House Coronavirus Task Force report.

Trump left the White House for the last time as president Wednesday morning for Florida and will not intend the inauguration ceremony.

Profile Image of Michael Wilner
Michael Wilner
Michael Wilner is a White House correspondent for McClatchy. He has led coverage of the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus. Previously, Wilner served as Washington bureau chief for The Jerusalem Post. He holds degrees from Claremont McKenna College and Columbia University and is a native of New York City.
