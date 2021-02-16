NAACP sues Trump and Giuliani over election fight and Jan. 6 riot

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., speaks during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on ‘worldwide threats to the homeland’, on Capitol Hill Washington. Thompson has sued former President Donald Trump, alleging Trump incited the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The lawsuit in Washington’s federal court alleges the Republican former president conspired with members of far-right extremist groups to prevent the Senate from certifying the results of the presidential election he lost to Joe Biden. The suit also names as defendants Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and groups including the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, both of which had members alleged to have taken part in the siege.(John McDonnell/The Washington Post via AP, Pool) AP

WASHINGTON — The NAACP on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, claiming that they violated a 19th-century statute when they tried to prevent the certification of the election on Jan. 6.

The civil rights organization brought the suit on behalf of Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. Other Democrats in Congress — including Reps. Hank Johnson of Georgia and Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey — are expected to join as plaintiffs in the coming weeks, according to the NAACP.

The lawsuit contends that Trump and Giuliani violated the Ku Klux Klan Act, an 1871 statute that includes protections against violent conspiracies that interfered with Congress’s constitutional duties; the suit also names the Proud Boys, the far-right nationalist group, and the Oath Keepers militia group. The legal action accuses Trump, Giuliani and the two groups of conspiring to incite a violent riot at the Capitol, with the goal of preventing Congress from certifying the election.

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, the minority (Republican) leader in the chamber, denounced Trump after McConnell and GOP lawmakers voted to acquit the former president over the weekend. McConnell pointedly said Trump was responsible for the riot and deadly violence in the U.S. Capitol. Trump is liable, McConnell said, and open to civil suits.

Jason Miller, an adviser to Trump, noted in response to the lawsuit that the Senate had acquitted the former president of the article of impeachment on inciting an insurrection.

“President Trump did not plan, produce or organize the Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse. President Trump did not incite or conspire to incite any violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6,” Miller said in a statement Tuesday.

In the lawsuit, Thompson said he was forced to wear a gas mask and hide on the floor of the House gallery for three hours while hearing “threats of physical violence against any member who attempted to proceed to approve the Electoral College ballot count.”

Thompson is seeking compensatory and punitive damages in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Washington. The suit does not include a specific financial amount.

In an interview Monday, Thompson, 72, said he would not have brought the suit against Trump if the Senate had voted to convict him in last week’s impeachment trial.

“I feared for my life,” Thompson said. “Not a day passes that I don’t think about this incident. I was committed to seeing justice brought to this situation.”