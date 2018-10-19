Ronnie Bastin thanks his supporters during primary victory speech

Lexington mayoral candidate Linda Gorton was the top vote-getter in Tuesday’s primary. Gorton told supporters who celebrated with her at the Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation that she was surprised by the outcome.
State senator Ralph Alvarado Jr. spoke about his family during his speech at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on Wednesday. A Latino-American, Alvarado said he knows his story is not unique, "it is the story of thousands of legal La
The estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing increased from $970 million to $1 billion, which is the largest in Mega Millions history and second-largest in U.S. lottery history. The cash option for the jackpot is $565.6 million.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.