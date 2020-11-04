Stressed viewers react to John King’s Election Night catchphrase on CNN: ‘This is fun’

CNN’s John King made a lot of fans with his Election Night coverage, though he also stressed out a lot of viewers.

Many people were not enjoying themselves Tuesday night, as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump went back and forth jostling for the presidency. But the CNN analyst with his often-repeated new catchphrase let America know how he was feeling.

“This is fun,” King continued to utter throughout Election Night.

Twitter users were not amused.

“Someone needs to tell John King to stop saying ‘this is fun,’” Variety TV critic Daniel D’Addario said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“No, John King. Nothing about this is ‘fun,’” writer Chris Tomlin added.

Other Twitter users were amazed at how painstakingly King detailed paths to victory for Trump and Biden with his “magic map” and seemingly no breaks.

“Dat boy John King been on his feet since 7 p.m. No chair, no Gatorade, no arch support. CNN cold blooded,” Roy Wood of “The Daily Show” tweeted. “Get that man a stool or one of them rolling office chairs.”

“CNN is about to have John King work 72 hours straight with one 15 minute lunch break,” Huffington Post’s Phillip Lewis said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Wolf back to you...



“We can’t call anything”



John King back to you...



“Be patient it’s going to be a long night”



Wolf back to you...



“We can’t call anything”



John King back to you... pic.twitter.com/WoKGRfEnXg — Logan (Barstool NFL Fan) (@logansuspence) November 4, 2020 John King at 2am on CNN’s projection board describing 26 different scenarios for what happens in Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/kHEqsmEYrj — Zan Johnson (@zanjohnson2) November 4, 2020 john king pic.twitter.com/FagWZqVNCu — aahna! (@aahna_rathod) November 4, 2020

Many people showed their appreciation for King as he became one of the trusted sources of Election Night.

“Whatever happens, God bless John King,” Washington Examiner executive editor Seth Mandel said.

“Regardless of your political affiliation, one thing we can agree on is John King isn’t a man, he’s a damn machine,” said SiriusXM host Brad Evans. “His memory bank and mastery of the touchscreen is remarkable.”