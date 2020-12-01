Trump tells party guests if election challenge fails, ‘I’ll see you in four years’

Cross Hall and the Blue Room are decorated during the 2020 Christmas preview at the White House, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) AP

President Donald Trump hinted Tuesday at a 2024 bid for the presidency, telling guests of a private reception at the White House that if election challenges failed this year, “I’ll see you in four years.”

In a video posted to Facebook by a guest at the event, Trump told attendees that he “won the election” and the results were “rigged” against him, hours after Attorney General William Barr said in an interview that the Department of Justice had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

“This was certainly an unusual year. We won an election, but they don’t like that,” Trump declared.

Talking about his litigation efforts, he said, “but it’s been an amazing four years. We’re trying to do another four years, otherwise I’ll see you in four years.”

In his brief remarks at the holiday reception, Trump said, “I wanted to say Merry Christmas. Happy New Year, it’s going to be a great year.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The video was posted by a Republican Party official from Oklahoma.

Trump’s comments came on the same day that Barr told the Associated Press that the Justice Department had “not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”