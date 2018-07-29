Ohio governor spares record number of death row inmates

FILE – In this March 6, 2018, file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaks during the Ohio State of the State address in the Fritsche Theater at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. Following condemned killer Robert Van Hook’s death by lethal injection on July 18, 2018, the Republican governor has finished dealing with executions for the remainder of his time in office, after sparing seven men from execution during his two terms and allowing 15 executions to proceed. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File) Paul Vernon AP