Data: Bulk of names on Blankenship petition are Democrats

FILE - In this May 8, 2018, file photo, former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship speaks to supporters in Charleston, W.Va. Blankenship says he intends to file paperwork to run in the West Virginia’s U.S. Senate race as the Constitution Party’s nominee. Blankenship’s campaign announced he would file the paperwork Tuesday, July 24, but he doesn’t expect it to be certified and will “vigorously challenge” any denial. (AP Photo/Tyler Evert, File) Tyler Evert AP