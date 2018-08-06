Senate Democrats select interim minority leader

New Hampshire Senate Democrats have selected an interim minority leader after the previous minority leader stepped down amid assault and domestic violence allegations.
The Senate Democratic Caucus on Monday night selected state Sen. Donna Soucy, of Manchester, to serve as the Senate Democratic leader through Nov. 6.
Soucy says she's honored to be selected and looks forward to focusing on the issues that matter most to residents and on the midterm elections.
Earlier Monday, Sen. Jeff Woodburn, of Whitefield, announced he was stepping aside as minority leader to devote his attention to clearing his name and representing his constituents. Woodburn was charged last week with simple assault, domestic violence, criminal mischief and trespassing. He's accused of striking and biting a woman, and kicking in the door of her home.
