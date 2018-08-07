O’Connor leads Balderson in special election early returns

Democrat Danny O’Connor, the Franklin County recorder, speaks to the media alongside his fiancee Spenser Stafford, after Stafford voted at the Noor Islamic Cultural Center, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio. Stafford, a registered Republican, is crossing party lines and voting for her fiancee, who is running against Republican two-term state Sen. Troy Balderson, in a congressional district held by the Republican Party for more than three decades. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo AP