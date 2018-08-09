Sexual assault suspect with knife shot by Sparks detective

A sexual assault suspect armed with a large knife was advancing toward law officers before a Sparks police detective shot him southeast of downtown Reno, police said Thursday.
The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the shooting at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Reno police spokesman Travis Warren said.
He was reported in stable condition Thursday. No one else was hurt.
Warren said a regional police unit had confronted the man suspected of sexually assaulting a minor in an investigation led by Sparks police. He said the Sparks detective who shot him has been placed on routine administrative leave pending an investigation into the officer-involved shooting near Lester Avenue and Roberts Street just west of Kietzke Lane.
Sparks police officer Ken Gallop said Reno police are leading that investigation in accordance with regional officer-involved shooting protocols, with assistance from Washoe County sheriff's deputies.
