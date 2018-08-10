Governor waives fees for residents to go to Maine parks

Maine Gov. Paul LePage is waiving state park fees for residents as a show of appreciation.
His office said that day use fees will be waived for residents at Maine State Parks and Historic Sites from Saturday through Labor Day.
LePage said it's a way of saying thank you to the public after record-breaking attendance levels beginning in 2010. He said in a statement to "please take this opportunity to visit a Maine State Park or Historic Site and make some memories with family and friends."
There are a few exceptions, including Scarborough Beach State Park, Fort Knox, and Baxter State Park. Federal sites are also exempt. The waiver doesn't apply to camping fees.
Comments