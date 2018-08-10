Command of southern New Mexico missile range changing hands

Command of an Army missile testing installation near Las Cruces in southern New Mexico is changing hands.
A change of command ceremony Friday puts Brig. Gen. Gregory J. Brady in charge of White Sands Missile Range, replacing Brig. Gen. Eric L. Sanchez.
Brady reported to White Sands after serving at the Pentagon in an Army senior staff position. His previous assignments included serving as deputy commander of the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command at Fort Bliss, Texas.
Sanchez is retiring from active duty and plans to remain in the Las Cruces area.
