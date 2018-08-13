Marco Rubio looks for his place in Trump’s Republican Party

FILE - In this July 19, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump greets Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., left, and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. during a luncheon in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington. After flaming out in the GOP presidential primary _ and enduring Trump’s taunts along the way _ Rubio is entering his next act in politics. But one thing Rubio isn’t doing, he says, is gearing up for a White House run in 2020. And, he says no other Republicans should primary Trump either, because it could cost the GOP the presidency. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP