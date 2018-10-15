Candidates in US House race for Albuquerque clash in debate

File - In this June 6, 2018, file photo, Deb Haaland, a Democratic candidate for Congress for central New Mexico’s open seat and a tribal member of the Laguna Pueblo, speaks at her Albuquerque home. Three candidates for a key congressional district that encompasses New Mexico’s most populated area are scheduled Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, to debate on their stances on the economy and other issues. Russell Contreras, File AP Photo