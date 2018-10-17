Love asserts win on fundraising probe, but complaint remains

Republican U.S. Rep. Mia Love says the Federal Election Commission is siding with her on questions of whether she improperly raised money for a primary that never happened, but the agency isn't commenting and Democrats aren't backing down.
FEC spokesman Christian Hilland said Tuesday they don't speak publicly about their communications, including a conversation the Love campaign said they had with an FEC analyst. He says analysts stay in touch with campaigns, but seldom end probes in a phone call.
Love said Monday that conversation confirmed that most of the $1.1 million taken in ahead of the primary was proper. The campaign has already refunded or redesigned $380,000.
But challenger Ben McAdams' campaign manager points out no official decision has been reached and Love is still facing a separate complaint from the watchdog group Alliance for a Better Utah.
