Extended South Carolina voter registration deadline

The deadline has come for South Carolina residents wanting to vote in this year's general election.
Anyone wanting to take part in the Nov. 6 election must register by Wednesday.
That deadline was extended an extra 10 days because of Hurricane Florence. A judge approved the request by Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Wilson asked for the extension because some voter registration offices and roads were closed for days or weeks because of flooding from the storm that struck last month.
The State Election Commission didn't oppose the extension, which applies across South Carolina and to both in-person and mail-in registration.
