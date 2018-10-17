North Carolina trooper shot and killed, suspect in custody

Authorities say a North Carolina state trooper has been shot and killed.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Baker tells news outlets that the trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday. Bladen County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Larry Guyton says the suspect was caught around 4 a.m. after authorities surrounded the woods near Fair Bluff.
The identities of the trooper and suspect have not been released.
Authorities haven't released further details.
The shooting took place just south of Whiteville, in southern North Carolina. Fair Bluff is around 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Fair Bluff, close to the South Carolina border.
