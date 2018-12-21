‘The toughest year’: US immigration changes dominated 2018

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2018, file photo, migrants run from tear gas launched by U.S. agents, amid photojournalists covering the Mexico-U.S. border, after a group of migrants got past Mexican police at the Chaparral crossing in Tijuana, Mexico. Children torn from their parents, refugees turned away, tear gas fired on asylum-seekers, and a swath of the globe derided by the president in crude language. In a breathless 2018, they were just a handful of headlines on immigration, one of the year’s most dominant issues. Rodrigo Abd, File AP Photo