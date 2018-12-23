National Politics

Trump: Mattis out as of Jan. 1; deputy to be acting chief

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

December 23, 2018 11:55 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will leave his post on Jan. 1. Trump announced Mattis’ new departure date in a tweet, and said he’s naming deputy defense chief Patrick Shanahan as acting secretary.

The move comes just three days after Mattis resigned in protest over Trump’s decision to pull all U.S. troops out of Syria. Mattis originally said he would stay through February to ensure an orderly transition.

  Comments  