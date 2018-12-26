Police are investigating death of man hit by train

Police in Mississippi are investigating the death of a pedestrian struck by a train on Christmas night.
Capt. Doug Adams with Pascagoula police tells the Sun Herald that initial investigation indicates a 56-year-old man was on railroad tracks when he was hit by a westbound train.
Jackson County Coroner Vicki Broadus tells WLOX-TV that the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments