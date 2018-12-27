Maui police chief: Officers justified in deadly shooting

The Maui police chief says officers' actions were justified in the deadly shooting of a man who was wanted on an attempted-murder warrant.
Police Chief Tivoli Faaumu tells The Maui News that 26-year-old Kaulana "Toji" Reinhardt appeared to be complying with officers' orders before he reached for a handgun and was shot by police Sunday in a Wailuku neighborhood.
Before the shooting, Reinhardt had crashed a stolen red pickup truck in the front yard of a house following a pursuit.
Police say officers began efforts to revive Reinhardt until medics arrived. He died at the hospital.
Two officers were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in police shootings.
Reinhardt was wanted for first-degree attempted murder and probation violations.
