Latino support for GOP steady despite Trump immigration talk

FILE - In this, Dec. 15, 2018, file photo, Pedro H. Gonzalez, the bi-vocational Denver pastor and board member of Colorado Family Action, poses for a photograph in Clement Park in Littleton, Colo. Republicans are holding onto a steady share of the Latino vote in the Trump era. With a president who targets immigrants from Latin America, some analysts predicted a Latino backlash against the GOP. But it hasn’t happened. Data from AP’s VoteCast survey suggests Republicans are holding on to support from Latino evangelicals and veterans. Pedro Gonzalez has faith in Donald Trump and his party. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo